BJP to intensify stir against Muslim quota 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its bellicose stance towards Muslim reservation issue, the BJP state leadership has decided to organise more protests across the state in all Assembly constituencies in the coming days to cash in on the alleged resentment among various groups of people over Muslim reservation.



At the national executive meeting held at Bhubaneswar in Odisha recently, party president Amit Shah said the TS unit should utilise all opportunities, including the 12 pc reservation to Muslims, to strengthen its roots and emerge as a strong force in the state by the 2019 election

. Accordingly, the state leadership of the saffron party has decided to draw up an action plan to organise agitations across the state.



According to sources, Amit Shah, whose proposed visit to the state was earlier postponed, has now been fixed for May 23. “Our party national president will be in the state for three days from May 23. Besides touring the state vigorously to gather the views of grass roots workers to strengthen the party at booth level in constituencies where BJP has considerable clout, he will concentrate on constituencies dominated by Muslims such as Hyderabad to gather the support of non-Muslim voters for the BJP,” sources said.



The party leadership yet again made it clear that the BJP would not allow the Muslim quota bill to become a legislation.



“With such a move, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is digging his own grave. He has taken this unacceptable step for the sake of votes. But he is undermining the fact that reservation based on religion will lead to social unrest. Therefore, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will not give its assent to such an unconstitutional decision,” BJP state unit chief K Laxman said.



The BJP leader, who led the party’s dharna organised at the Hyderabad district collectorate here on Monday opposing Muslim reservation, alleged that government was imposing restrictions on people’s movements.