Special session of House may be convened on Sunday to amend Telangana Land Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special session of the State Legislative Assembly is likely to be convened on Sunday, April 30, in order to amend the Telangana Land Acquisition Bill as suggested by the Union Law Ministry. “The Assembly session is likely to be held on April 30,” an official told Express on Wednesday.

With the Centre sending back the Bill, which is important for the state government to expedite land acquisition for irrigation projects, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted Telangana’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi, Arvind Kumar, to come to Hyderabad to consult on the amendments.

Kumar, on Wednesday, called on Rao and explained the changes the Centre had suggested to be made to the Bill. Official sources claimed that none of the changes suggested by the Centre were major.

Kumar, later, also held discussions with Chief Secretary SP Singh, and special chief secretary (Revenue) BR Meena. He suggested the officials take help of Law department and amend the State Land Bill and send the same to the Centre again.

Minor changes

“The Centre wanted us to delete some unnecessary clauses in the Bill. It also suggested replacement of some words with others. For example, at one place, the Centre suggested that ‘ascertain’ should be replaced with ‘revisit’. Likewise, some other minor changes were suggested,” an official told Express.

According to sources, it was mentioned in the State Bill that district collectors would negotiate with farmers and fix the price for the land for acquisition. However, the Centre suggested it should be mentioned that ‘fair compensation would be given and the farmer would not suffer losses’.

If sources are to be believed, Irrigation Department officials played an active role in preparing the Land Bill. “Though it is the duty of Revenue department, officials of Irrigation department were engaged in drafting the Bill. The reason being Irrigation department required more lands than any other department,” sources said.

An official attributed the gaps in the Bill, the reason the Centre returned it, to the involvement of the Irrigation department.