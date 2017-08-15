Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls national flag at Golconda Fort

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: For the fourth consecutive year, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort to mark India's Independence Day.

The youngest state of India celebrated the day with gaiety and patriotic fervour, with Rao leading the celebrations at the main official function.

He reviewed a parade by contingents of Telangana State Special Police, State Armed Reserve and City Armed Reserve. 

The number of policemen and students participating in the parade was limited due to space constraint. As in the previous three years, there were no tableaux.

After paying tributes to martyrs at a memorial at Parade Ground in Secunderabad, Rao drove to Golconda fort for the main event.

The fort wore a festive look as the celebrations highlighted the rich culture of the state.

Drummers, tribals and other artists performed on the ramparts to add colour to the festivities.

Ministers, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, Director General of Police Anurag Sharma and other civil, police and military officials attended the ceremony.

After formation of the state in 2014, Rao had departed from the over five-decade-old tradition of Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground to choose the ancient fort as the venue to showcase the rich legacy of Telangana 

