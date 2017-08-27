GST return filing: Telangana gets Rs. 582 crore tax so far

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 35 per cent traders filed their July returns on Saturday. The state government so far has received a revenue of `582 crore through GST.The state’s expected revenue through GST is `1,700 crore for the month of July. However, of the total amount, `682 crore will come from IGST and another `372 crore will come from CGST. “So far revenues have not been bad. There is still time for some traders to file returns. The deadline is August 28,” official sources in commercial taxes department said.

However, filing of returns in the last minute is likely to bring down the GSTN server. “There are problems with the server during the hours when there is rush for filing the returns,” a senior official in Commercial Taxes department said.Even though the GSTN server is troubling the traders, the main reason for the slow filing of returns is said to be the lack of understanding among traders on how to file the returns. Most of the traders are entirely depending on the tax consultants.

“Around 25 per cent hoteliers filed the returns till last week. The remaining 75 per cent will file their returns before the deadline,” Telangana state Hotels Association honorary general secretary Jagadish Rao Belpu told Express.“The reason for slow filing of returns is not due to the technical problems of GSTN server. Most of the traders are unable to file the returns as they don’t know how to file them,” Jagadish Rao explained.When the traders looked towards the officials to seek clarifications on how to file the returns, most of the GST officials could not give explanations. “Most of the officials do not know the subject,” a trader complained.

Senior officials in Commercial Taxes department too admitted that the GST subject is very difficult and most of the officials are not well versed.Jagadish Rao who filed the returns could not explain how he filed them and said his accountant had done the process for him.Though the number of traders filed returns is less, the amount of revenue received is good as out of 2.5 lakh odd registered for GST only 15 per cent of traders have contributed more than 90 per cent of revenue to the state. In case any trader fails to meet his deadline of either August 25 or 28 then the trader has to pay 18 per cent interest on delayed tax payments, officials explained.

Doubts continue to persist

Doubts in payment of GST still persist in the minds of the traders and it would take some more time to address them, said state finance minister E Rajender. He assured that the government would convene monthly meetings with the traders to clear their doubts on GST. Rajender made this remark while addressing to the cotton, chillies and turmeric traders, who called on him at Secretariat on Saturday. The finance minister assured that the issues relating to GST would be taken up in the GST Council meetings regularly.

Officials launch TGST mobile App

The commercial taxes department officials launched the TGST mobile App. Customers can take a photograph of their bill and upload the same on the App. Then, the officials can randomly check whether the traders are paying GST in accordance with their tax collections form the public or not. The commercial taxes department will draw lots and select the consumers and give cash awards to them.