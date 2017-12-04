Home States Telangana

Cops arrest Dalit activist Kancha Ilaiah in Khammam

A mild tension prevailed at CPM party office when police came to arrest Dalit activist Kancha Ilaiah who came to participate in Shepherds’ Second State Conference in the district on Sunday.

Police arrest Kancha Ilaiah in Khammam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A mild tension prevailed at CPM party office when police came to arrest Dalit activist Kancha Ilaiah who came to participate in Shepherds’ Second State Conference in the district on Sunday. However, police personnel took control of the situation, put Ilaiahinto custody and shifted him to Hyderabad.

Police told the conference organisers that if the activist was allowed to participate in the event, the conference would not be held. Khammam ACP Ganesh said that law and order would go for a toss if Kancha Ilaiah participated in the meet.

Earlier,  police faced resistance from CPM activists and shepherds who formed a human shield to prevent them from arresting Ilaiah. However, police overpowered them and took away Ilaiah to Hyderabad.
Later speaking to media,  Kancha Ilaiah said, ‘’I am not a terrorist and I am not carrying any weapons. Police needs to answer why are they arresting me.”

He clarified that he came to the town to participate in the conference and discuss problems with the people. He asked the State government for a reply. He further said that 60 per cent of sheep given by government have died and shepherds are in deep shock. Later, shepherds took out a huge rally against Kancha Ilaiah’s arrest in the town .

