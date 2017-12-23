NIZAMABAD:The political heirs of senior politician and Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas, popularly known as DS, have intensified efforts to test their luck in politics from different parties by playing an active in party programmes as well as in social activities.On the other side, DS is also trying to become closer to the people of Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency which he represented three times.

Srinivas’s elder son D Sanjay who entered into politics worked a few years back as Nizamabad Mayor, made several efforts to continue his political carrier in the Congress but did not get expected results. Following his father’s footsteps, he joined the pink party. He seems to be trying to get a party ticket to contest from Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the younger son and businessman Dharmapuri Aravind is also involved in social service activities under the banner of Dharmapuri Charitable trust.Recently, Aravind joined BJP in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh in a meeting held in Nizamabad. He also shared the dais with BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav in district level programmes.Meanwhile, DS as MP has also intensified his social service activities by utilising MPLADS funds.