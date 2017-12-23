HYDERABAD: A family of seven were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a poultry farm at Rajapet in Yadadri Bhongir district in the wee hours of Friday. According to police, alleged financial problems could have led the family of five and their two relatives reportedly ending their lives. The police suspect that the head of the family Bala Raju (44), who is working in the poultry farm, could have mixed poison in the food which led to the death of his wife and three children, besides his in-laws in the wee hours on Friday.

According to Bhongir police, the deceased have been identified as D Bala Raju (44), his wife Tirumala (39), their children Shravani (14), Chintu (12), Bunny (8), all natives of Munigadapa village Jagadevpur mandal and Tirumala’s parents B Bala Narsimha (68) and Bharathamma (58), natives of Lingampally village of Stationghanpur mandal.

About 18 months ago, Bala Raju moved to Rajapet along with the family members and was working in a poultry farm belonging to one Nagabhushanam. All of them were living in a room on the same premises.

Three days ago, Bala Raju suffered seizures. He called his in-laws to visit his house and take care of children so that he and his wife could visit a doctor. At around 3 am Friday, another labourer working in the poultry farm, called Bala Raju on phone to wake him up to feed the birds.

As there was no response from the latter, he came to Bala Raju’s quarters and was shocked to find Bala Raju and his family members lying unconscious and frothing. He then informed the same to their employer Nagabhushanam, who in turn alerted the Rajapet police. Bhongir DCP E Ramchandra Reddy along with the clues team rushed to spot and inspected the crime scene but did not find any suicide note from the spot. The family reportedly consumed chicken rice on Thursday night, which is mixed with poison, according to police.