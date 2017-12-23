HYDERABAD: Around 2,500 junior lecturers from Narayana, Sri Chaitanya, Gayathri and NRI group of colleges have boycotted classes for a month now to protest against the alleged exploitation of college managements. “We want a GO to be implemented that will increase the pay of junior lecturers from the current Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000. A class VI employee of GHMC also earns more than these lecturers who hold post-graduate degrees,” said V Prashanth Kumar, state secretary of the Telangana Lecturers Forum.

Prashanth, who is also a Sanskrit teacher at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, said that they had already submitted a representation to the Board of Intermediate Education. “Secretary Dr A Ashok told us to discuss the matter with the Labour Commission. We went to Labour Commission too, only to be told that our case does not come under their purview,” rued T Murali Manohar, president, TLF.