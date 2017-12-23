HYDERABAD: The state government’s prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has cleared all the hurdles. It has been accorded all the required clearances by the Centre and the works will speed up in the coming days. This was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

An elated Rao chose to announce the news from the Nizam College grounds where the state government had organised a dinner for Christians on the eve of Christmas. KCR was the chief guest.

“I have a great news to share with you. Just as I was about to board the car to reach here, I got the information that Kaleshwaram project, which provides water to 70 per cent of the State, was given all the necessary clearances,’’ he announced and added that the time is not far that Telangana will turn into a prosperous Telangana.

“The day is not far when our dream of Bangaru Telangana will be realised,’’ Rao said. The CM made the announcement after the State received the environment clearance issued by the Centre on the name of Chief Engineer, KLIS.

Christian Bhavan: State files an appeal against previous order

Hyderabad: The Telangana government filed an appeal before the division bench of the Hyderabad High Court against an order of a single judge who directed the authorities concerned not to go ahead with the proposed construction of ‘Christian Bhavan’ and to handover the petitioners the subject land of about three acres situated at Yapral village in Alwal mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Recently, the single judge granted the interim order in a petition by M Gangavathi and two others from Medchal district seeking directions to restrain the authorities not to interfere with their peaceful possession and not to make any constructions.