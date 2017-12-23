HYDERABAD: A day after a 22-year-old woman was set afire in full public view, a 32-year-old man, working in US-based MNC in the city, was hacked to death by a four-member gang near the Malkajgiri Court here on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Chander Yamjala. Nearly five hours after the murder, the assailants, who included two brothers-in-law of Chander surrendered before the Neredmet police and claimed responsibility for the murder.

The deceased was attacked with daggers by the assailants in front of his parents while he was going towards his car, parked two lanes away, after coming out of the Malkajgiri family court after appearing in a trial against him. He was being tried in a domestic violence case filed by his in-laws at the court.

“We have registered cases against the four under Section 302. We are awaiting postmortem report,” said P Nagaraju, sub-inspector, Neredmet. The incident took place at around 11 a.m, on Friday morning when the deceased was approaching his car, two lanes behind the Malkajgiri Court Complex, with his parents. The scene of the crime is located about 200 meters from the court complex in a residential complex in Kakatiya Nagar, Neredmet.

The four accused were allegedly present at the place, waiting for Chander’s arrival from 10:30 a.m. An eyewitness, a local mechanic, who requested anonymity, said: “There were four people standing near a motorcycle repair shop and were even consuming alcohol.” Chander’s mother Y Sandhya, who was standing a few metres away, said: “they took my son along with them near the car and stabbed him in front of us. Vinay, the eldest brother-in-law, took out the dagger and brutally assaulted him.”

A dagger and knife were recovered by the Clues team from the place. “They bore a grudge against us for long and we were falsely framed by Chander’s wife Suhasini, after my son filed a divorce case against her,” added his mother.The deceased has earlier been booked on charges of attempt to murder, dowry harassment and also under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989, police said.