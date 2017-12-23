HYDERABAD: In what is seen as a major jolt to the Maoists party, the party's senior leader Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna surrendered before the Telangana police owing to health issues. His wife Ranjitha, also a senior member of the Maoists, too surrendered, sources said.

Jampanna, who hails from Torrur mandal of Mahabubabad district, was in the Maoist party since past 35 years and is a member of the party's central committee. He carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh.

Jampanna and his wife surrendered before the police in Hyderabad, confirmed Mahabubabad superintendent of police N Koti Reddy to the New Indian Express.

It is said that Jampanna is suffering from health-related issues and could no longer play a key role in the party activities forcing him to surrender.

Jampanna is likely to be produced before the media on Sunday in the presence of director general of police M Mahender Reddy who is presently in violence-hit Adilabad district which is under Adivasi-Lambada conflict.