HYDERABAD: The 351st Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Birth anniversary celebrations, last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, who spread the message of peace and communal harmony is going to be celebrated on a grand scale in Telangana for three days starting Saturday December 23 to 25.

In this connection, Prabhandak Committee of Central Gurdwara Saheb Gowliguda will take out ‘Nagar Keertan’ (Holy Procession) at 4 pm on Saturday from Gurudwara Gowliguda. On the day of Prakash Purab which falls on December 25, a grand ‘Vishaal Deewan’ (Mass Congregation) will be held at Nizam College Grounds, Basheerbagh from 11 am to 4.30 pm on December 25.

Prabhandak Committee, President, S Inder Singh said a colourful Nagar Keertan will be taken out on Saturday at around 4 pm from Gurudwara premises and will pass through Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, MJ Market, Jambagh, Putlibowli and return back to Gurudwara Saheb.

The procession will be marked by the rendering of Shabad Keertans (Holy Hymns) by the Jatha Tera Jatha, Nirvair Khalsa Jatha, Simran Jatha. The major attraction of the procession will be the display of ‘Gatka’, a famous Sikh martial art forms all along the procession by Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha.