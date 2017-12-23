HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Friday decided to revamp its curriculum to make students more employable. In a brainstorming session, they found that there was significant gap between the education being imparted in higher education institutions of the state and the requirements of the industry. As a result, students were not getting employment opportunities.

The vision of the TSCHE, being chalked out with the help of CESS, would involve two plans - one short-term and the other long-term. The short-term plan is for three years which will commence from the next academic year.

The long-term plan would cover a period of 15 years. “The discussion centred around the steps we can take to strengthen education. Though the gross enrollment ratio in higher education in the state is 36 per cent, students are unable to find jobs. This is because the syllabus being followed is old and is not catering to the current requirements of the industry, and has to be revamped, “ said Prof Papi Reddy, chairman of TSCHE.

Speaking on Common Entrance Tests (CETs) and Eamcet, the chairman said that all these tests except PE CET (Physical Education Common Entrance Test) have been made online. The details, along with the names of the convenors, would be announced in a week, said Prof Papi Reddy.Prof V Venkat Ramana Reddy, vice-chairman of TSCHE, said that the discussion centred around assessing the current status of education, what the future plans of TSCHE would be and collection of feedback from different stakeholders, principals, vice-chancellors, academicians and educationists.

The council members, however, refused to comment on the indefinite postponement of the 105th Indian Science Congress, that was to held at Osmania University from 3-7 January 2018.With regards to the students’ protest at Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology over fee hike, the chairman said that education minister Kadiyam Srihari had made the government’s stand on the hike clear when he said that the college could not charge a fee above the approved amount of `1.13 lakh. “A counter has been filed in the Supreme Court,” he added.