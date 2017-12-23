HYDERABAD: The two-day ‘Open House and Science & Technical Expo’ at GITAM (Deemed to be University) Hyderabad, was inaugurated by Dr SP Vasireddi, executive chairman, Vimta Labs here on Friday.

“Necessity is the mother of invention. It provokes us to think. You can question yourself in challenging situations,” Dr Vasireddi told the students. He said that quoted innovations like Nike Vision, E-Sight-3 and Tesla M-3 electrical car, are some of the innovations that have been helpful to the public.

The guest of honour, Raghunandan Kumar, director and founder secretary, Planetary Society, India asked students to take inspiration from elders and acquire knowledge.

Students from various schools participated in the expo that saw over 300 models. PSLV, fire safety demo, aero modeling, wireless energy transfer, magnetic fluids, aviation control mechanism, etc., were some of the special attractions at the expo. Many of them focused on sustainable energy resources and improved agricultural techniques. The top three models would get a certificate and a cash prize of `10,000, `5,000 and `3,000 respectively. Dr T Vishwam, convenor of the expo said, the expo aimed at nurturing scientific temperament.