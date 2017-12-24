HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the cancellation of Indian Science Congress, which was earlier scheduled to be held in the Osmania University campus here, was the failure of the State government.“The cancellation of such a prestigious event in the OU has badly hurt the image of the university, Hyderabad and the entire Telangana State. The event was cancelled at the instance of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as KCR has been trying to portray students of the OU in a poor light.

The cancellation of Science Congress proves the inefficiency of the TRS government,” he criticised while addressing a gathering of OU students at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. While inducting some of the Osmania University students’ leaders into the Congress Party, the TPCC Chief recalled the role played by students during Telangana movement. He exhorted students’ community to join the struggle against anti-people policies of TRS government.