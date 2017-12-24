HYDERABAD: Breathtaking display of Gatka skills, a Sikh martial art form, rendering of shabad kirtans, carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji and Nishan Sahebans were part of the ‘Nagar Kirtan’, a holy procession taken out from Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda as part of 351st Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday celebrations, the 10th and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth.

‘Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary falls on December 25. The Nagar Kirtan was taken out from Gurudwara Gowliguda and passed through Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha,Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Putlibowli and return to Gurudwara Sahib in the evening.