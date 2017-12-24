HYDERABAD: Two police officers were caught red handed indulging in errant behaviour in two separate incidents that came to light on Saturday. The videos have gone viral on social media putting senior officials in a spot. In the first incident caught on video, Jawaharnagar police inspector TS Uma Maheshwar Rao is seen resting his left foot on a sofa, right next to a woman who was writing a complaint.

The inspector and his team had gone to Bharathi’s house in Dammaiguda to investigate a murder. A person called Rajesh was murdered in the house allegedly by three persons including the woman’s husband who suspected infidelity. Denying errant behaviour, the inspector claimed he was resting his foot for support as the chair he was sitting on was broken. In the second case, Madhapur Additional DCP K Ganga Reddy is in the dock kicking a short film director Yoge Kumar Mutyala, who is alleged to have abused a woman actor.

Police officials have initiated inquiries against two of its officers for alleged high-handedness and errant behaviour. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat has ordered an inquiry into the alleged errant behaviour displayed by Jawaharnagar police inspector TS Uma Maheshwar Rao, who was seen in a video resting his leg on a sofa next to a woman writing a complaint. Kushaiguda ACP P Krishna Murthy will lead the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya ordered an inquiry into allegations against Madhapur Additional DCP K Ganga Reddy for kicking an accused at his office. The accused, a short film director Yoge Kumar Mutyala alias Yogi was booked for allegedly harassing a female actor from city.

The officer allegedly kicked Yogi on his legs for making abusive comments about the complainant in front of him. Following a complaint from the actor, SHE Teams police at Gachibowli station summoned Yogi for an enquiry. He was later taken to Additional DCP Ganga Reddy as he was continuously shouting at the SHE Teams police. A short video, purportedly recorded by the accused’s friend, went viral on social media in which the officer was seen kicking Yogi and slapping him.

The complainant while speaking to media said that the officer had resorted to the act only after accused Yogi continued abusing her in a filthy language, despite requesting him several times to stop. A case was booked against Yogi under sections 354 A, 354 B and 354C of IPC, by the Gachibowli police for investigation.