Devotees await in long queues for having darshanam at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, in Vemulawada on Sunday | Express Photo

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA:Pilgrims thronged Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada for darshan of Lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy on Sunday.

Authorities said that the rush started from Saturday itself. On the other hand, Sammakka Saralamma rush also started. Before going to Sammakka-Saralamma, the jatara pilgrims visit Vemulawada temple according to tradition. Nearly 60,000 devotees visited temple on Sunday alone.

The temple authorities have suspended the entry into the sanctum sanctorum and are allowing Srigra darshan only. Temple EO D Rajeshwar said that if the rush continues, the temple will be opened round the clock .

Bhadrachalam lodges charging up to Rs 4k for 12 hrs

The temple town Bhadrachalam is witnessing heavy rush of pilgrims due to consecutive holidays. Devotees are facing severe inconvenience due to delay in darshan and inadequate accommodation facilities.The private lodge owners are charging `1,000 to `4,000 for 12 hours for a double bedroom.