HYDERABAD/NALGONDA:In a double tragedy, a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) employee was crushed by an RTC bus while he was regulating traffic after an accident that claimed two lives. The incident took place on Saturday night on Hyderabad - Warangal highway near Bhongir bypass.

A Srinivas (26) and K Srisailam (31), natives of Koheda village, were heading towards Hyderabad in a car and were reportedly drunk. When the car reached the bypass, it hit a lorry. Before the duo could get out, another vehicle travelling parallel to them crashed into the car from the rear and the victims’ car got crushed.

The Bhongir police alerted NHAI personnel to regulate traffic at the accident site. “The bodies of Srinivas and Srisailam were crushed in the car. The NHAI personnel were regulating the traffic by placing florescent cones. One Kondal Reddy (42) was on the job when an RTC bus hit him and he died on the spot,” said Bhongir circle inspector A Arjunaiah. The bus driver was nabbed. In the first accident, a case has been registered under section 337 and 304 A of IPC, and in the second incident, a case has been booked against the driver under section 304 A of IPC.