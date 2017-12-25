YADADRI BHONGIR:Likening the panchayat raj elections to be held next year to be a semi-final match before the 2019 general election, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked his party activists to treat the panchayat raj elections in the state very seriously and strive for victory.

Addressing party workers at Alair on Sunday, Reddy asked Congress workers to focus on strengthening the party’s organisation at the booth level. “The forthcoming panchayat raj elections will be a major test for all the political parties and its results might have an impact on the next Assembly elections. Each and every Congress worker should be vigorously active in taking the party’s message to the people. You should be armed with the facts and figures of how the TRS government failed to deliver on its promises,” he told them.

Meanwhile, the TPCC chief also demanded that the government increase the quota for BCs under A, B, C and D groups in proportionate to their population. Further, the quota for SCs should be increased, he said and slammed the chief minister for not pursuing the issue of SC categorisation with the Centre.

Uttam asked the party workers to actively participate in the revision of electoral rolls for panchayat raj elections by consulting the MRO, tehsildar or RDO concerned.

Cong to have 50K social media coordinators

The Congress will soon appoint 50,000 social media coordinators,Uttam Kumar Reddy said and asked party workers to immediately create booth-level WhatsApp groups for effective communication and sharing of content.