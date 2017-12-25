Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has demanded Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take action against party's state leader Revanth Reddy | EPS

HYDERABAD: Senior TRS leader and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has demanded Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take action against party's state leader Revanth Reddy for his remarks against Health Minister Lakshma Reddy.

Rama Rao on Monday tweeted that Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy should respond to the "cheap" utterances by Revanth Reddy.

"It is for Rahul Gandhi Ji or Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu to respond to this cheap, crass & downright ridiculous utterances towards a respectable cabinet minister in Telangana," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

"They were swift with Mani Shankar Aiyar's behaviour but let's see if it was selective to Gujarat elections," the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, added referring to the senior Congress leader's suspension from the party for his utterances against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Revanth Reddy, who recently quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join Congress, used "inappropriate" words while criticizing the Health Minister, who is also a physician, allegedly describing him "Munna Bhai MBBS".

Lakshma Reddy reacted sharply to say that "Munna Bhai" at least worked for a good cause in the movie while Revanth Reddy is like notorious thief Charles Sobhraj.

TRS leaders in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday lodged a police complaint against Revanth Reddy.