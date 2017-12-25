HYDERABAD: AN all-party meet held here opposing the arrest of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga decided to back the state-wide bandh call given by the party on

December 27.

Alleging that the state government is using repressive measures to quell people’s protests on any issue, representatives of various political parties and people’s organisations demanded that the government immediately release Manda Krishna Madiga, who has been lodged in the Chanchalguda Jail for the past four days, for taking out a rally on last Sunday night in Hyderabad.

During the meeting organised by Congress party MLA S A Sampath Kumar at Somajiguda Press Club here on Sunday, TDP politburo member Motkupalli Narsimhulu condemned the arrest of the MRPS founder. “Manda Krishna had organised several protests in the then united State seeking categorisation of SCs. But, no government kept him in jail. The moment he was arrested, he was released on bail. But, in the new Telangana state, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is establishing a tradition of sending those who raise people’s issues to jail, which is unfortunate,” the TDP leader commented.

Sampath Kumar alleged that Manda Krishna’s arrest was illegal. “Krishna Madiga was arrested on false charges and was sent to jail just to suppress his voice. The government should release him immediately or else Madigas across the State will teach a fitting lesson to the governments,” he warned. BJP leader Samba Murthy said it was not fair on the part of the State government to arrest a leader.