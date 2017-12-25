HYDERABAD: Top Maoist leader Ginugu Narsimha Reddy alias Jampanna on Monday surrendered before the Telangana police chief, following ideological differences with the Maoist outfit.

The Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India-Maoist, who was carrying a Rs 25 lakh reward on his head and his wife Hinge Anitha alias Rajitha, who was also active in the outfit, laid down the arms before Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy.

Jampanna, 55, said they decided to leave the organization and join the national mainstream as many social changes have taken place in the country in the last 15 years.

The Maoist, who was active in the extremist movement for over three decades and was involved in over 100 offences in different parts of the country, said before coming out of the organization, he sent a detailed note to the leadership, explaining the reasons for his decision.

Though other members of the Central Committee advised the couple to bring the changes by remaining in the party, they conveyed that it would not be possible for them to continue in the party.

Rajitha also carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head. The police chief said the reward amount would be given to the couple for their rehabilitation.

Hailing from Warangal district of Telangana, Jampanna was also serving as the member of the CPI-Maoist central regional bureau and Central Military Commission. He was also incharge of the Odisha state committee of the banned outfit.

The DGP described Jampanna's surrender as a huge blow to the Maoist outfit. Stating that the Central Committee has 18 more members, Mahender Reddy appealed to them to surrender and join the mainstream.

The police chief said the government was ready to extend all possible help for rehabilitation of Maoists who want to lay down arms.