KARIMNAGAR: A 33.6 feet high “Siluva” (cross) that was installed at the Wesley Cathedral has been a site of attraction in the city.According to Pastorate chairman Paul Kommalu, the cross is first-of-its kind in the country. It was inaugurated by Thomas K Oomme, moderator of church of South India in the recent past. In view of Christmas festival scheduled to be held on Monday, pilgrims from across the State thronged the church to get a glimpses of the unique cross. The height of the cross has been decided based on Jesus Christ’s life span i.e 33 and-a-half-years, Cathedral sources said. Secretary of Wesley Cathedral K Prasanth Kumar said that from the time of the establishment of the church, it was having special autonomous committee to execute church activities. No foreign funds were raised for the development of the church.

Meanwhile, the church authorities are expecting a huge rush of pilgrims across the State for Christmas. After erecting the cross and hanging a huge bell at Wesley Cathedral, the church has turned out to be a pilgrimage centre in the State, Prashanth opined.

Bell brought in 1948

The huge bell is an old monument. It was brought from London in 1948 by Benjamin Pratt, who was a religious preacher. Pratt, who was from London, established Wesley Cathedral in 1910. Initially, the bell was protected inside the church. The huge bell, which now hangs at the church premises, has been attracting many pilgrims.