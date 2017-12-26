HYDERABAD: Stating that as many as 12 Telugu speaking persons from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are holding key positions in Central Committee (CC) of CPI Maoist party, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said that a 55-year-old Ginugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna, party Central Committee member and his wife 34-year-old Anitha alias Rajitha, Divisional Committee Member have surrendered before the police. Promising to provide `25 lakh and `5 lakh respectively to the surrendered Maoist couple, as per rehabilitation guidelines, the DGP said that at least 135 party cadre from the State are underground and 12 Telugu speaking persons from AP and Telangana are working in Central Committee holding various positions.

“We request all the cadre of party including Central Committee members to surrender before us. As per rehabilitation guidelines, we will provide all benefits and help them to lead a normal life in the society,” Mahendar Reddy appealed.Explaining reasons for which the Maoist couple surrendered, the DGP stated that since the fifth Central Committee meeting, which was held in February 2017 at Kandhamal in Odisha, Jampanna differed with the party line and alleged that the party lost connect with masses especially with peasants, working class and students which culminated to his surrender on ideological front. Jampanna’s wife Rajitha also decided to surrender along with her husband over ideological differences with the party and planned to join the mainstream with her husband.

Jampanna joined the People’s War Group (PWG) in 1984 and spent 33 years in the CPI Maoist party and erstwhile PWG. Jampanna is one of the key persons in merging all like-minded armed groups as Maoists.

Jampanna was involved in attacking Wazeedu police station of Bhupalpally district in 1991 wherein they snatched 14 weapons and injured a police constable.

He was also indulged in blasting of police jeep during the election in 1991 at Chelpaka in Eturunagaram police limits of Bhupalpally district where CI Santosh Kumar, SI Kishore Kumar and four policemen were killed. Jampanna was also instrumental in the attack of Karakagudem police station of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in 1997 where they killed 17 police personnel apart from snatching weapons.Jampanna is the brain behind forming new divisional committee known as Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) in Odisha. He is involved in 100 cases across the country. Of the 100, 51 cases are in Telangana. His wife Rajitha is a press team member and a member of divisional committee of Odisha.

Sirvancha Dalam’s Maoist surrenders

Nirmal: CPI-Maoist Sirvancha Dalam member Pendram Padma alias Savithri surrendered before in-charge district SP Vishnu S Warrier in the district on Monday. The SP, who presented her before the media, stated that Savithri decided to surrender as a large number of her dalam members were killed in Gadchorali encounter in Maharashtra on December 6. She was present at the encounter site but escaped unhurt.

The SP informed that while working as a labourer in Pochera village, Savithri was introduced to Siddam Seetha alias Rajeshwari of Yapalguda village of Neeradigonda mandal, who inspired her to join the naxal movement. She began working for the group in 2014 and carried a small weapon with her. He also said that the government would take measures to provide benefits to her. He also appealed other Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream. ASP K Dakshin Murthy and DSP T Manohar Reddy were also present.