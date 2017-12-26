WARANGAL: Even as TRS leaders are appealing opposition parties to get their candidate elected unopposed in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) 44th division bypoll, which has been necessitated to fill up the vacancy created following the murder of the sitting member Anisetti Murali of ruling TRS on July 13 this year at his residence at Kumarpalli in Hanamkonda by his rivals, Congress is in no mood to accept the proposal and is all set to contest the poll.

In fact, DCC president N Rajender Reddy has decided to announce party candidate on Dec 26. The election is scheduled to be held on Jan 9 and the counting will be done on Jan 11. The receipt of nominations will begin on Dec 27. TRS had announced that the slain corporator Anishetty Murali’s wife Saritha would be the party nominee.

Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman M Yadava Reddy reportedly met the DCC chief and requested him not to put a candidate against their party nominee. Interestingly, Reddy is named as one of the accused in the murder of Murali. He went hiding after his name surfaced in the accused list and made public appearance only after securing bail from HC. However, Reddy held meeting with party leaders to select suitable candidate who could win. The bypoll is being seen as test to check the popularity of the pink party. Meanwhile, it is learnt that another eight candidates were planning to contest the poll.