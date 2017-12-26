HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M Kodandaram appears to be gradually moving towards launching the proposed political party in February or March next year. According to sources, various names such as Telangana Jana Samithi, are being considered for the party. “Samajika Prajaswamika Telangana” (Social and Democratic Telangana) will be the party’s tagline. After floating the party, Kodandaram will take measures to ensure that all the anti-TRS forces join forces to ensure that the anti-establishment vote is not split in the Assembly polls. That means, the political outfit might ally with Congress.

“We are holding brainstorming sessions to finalise the name and structure of the party. Telangana Jana Samithi is the name which majority number of the TJAC leaders are backing. Final decision will be taken in January,” a close associate of Kodandaram told Express.

TJAC chief not to contest poll

It is learnt that Kodandaram will not contest Assembly election. His political outfit will try to play the role of a catalyst to churn political reforms instead of trying to test his luck in the poll arena.

“The proposed party’s objective will be to fight for democracy, social justice and people’s rights, The TJAC will hold a public meeting in Hyderabad in February on farmers woes. After that, Kodandaram will launch the new political party,” sources said.