KHAMMAM: The sharp fall in temperature in Agency areas of Khammam and Bhadrachalam Kothagudem districts has taken people by surprise. The minimum temperature has touched 9 degree Celsius, which is lowest in the recent past. Most of the Primary Health centres were filled with patients suffering with cold and fever across the erstwhile district.

Villagers are not coming out in the morning and even urban public also not going to temple in this Danurmasam because of low temperatures. District Medical and Health officials are advising people to follow precautions being given by the medical authorities. Officials suggested villagers to avoid early morning walk, eat food which easily digested, eat leafy vegetables and seasonal fruits