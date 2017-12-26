HYDERABAD: Thermal power plants across the country not following the 2015 environmental standards set by the Ministry of Environment for emissions of Sulphur dioxide (SO2), Particulate Matter (PM) and oxides of Nitrogen (NOx), get a reprieve as new directions by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) gives them time between 2019 - 2022 to ensure that measures are in place to decrease emissions to the 2015-standards. The last date for compliance with the 2015 standards ended this month.

Extension based on revised action plan of MoP

On December 11, the CPCB sent notices to 137 power plants across the country, including three in Telangana — Kothagudem, Warangal and Ramagundam, giving them directions on taking measures regarding installation of Electrostatic Preciptators for controlling PM emissions, Flue gas desulphurization (FGD) units for control of SO2 emissions and measures like pre-combustion modification, installation of low NOx burners, Over Fire Air and Selective Non-catalytic Reduction for control of NOx.

Among the southern states, Tamil Nadu’s 10 thermal power plants, Karnataka’s six, Andhra Pradesh’s seven and Odisha’s six have received notices. However, Kerala has not received any notice for non-compliance with the 2015 standards. The notice sent by the CPCB says, “taking into consideration the technical challenges and time requirements for installation of FGDs and other technologies to meet new emission limits”, the MoEF has directed CPCB to direct all thermal power plants to ensure that they stick to the 2015 emission standards “in accordance with the revised Plan submitted by the Ministry of Power (MoP) letter dated 13.10.2017 as well as NOx by 2022.”

What is the revised plan?

The “revised plan” of MoP which CPCB mentions is that, out of the 650 units of thermal power plants across India of a total of 1,96,667MW power generation capacity, FGD will have to be installed by 2022 in a phased manner to ensure that the SO2 emission levels are as per 2015 standards, in 415 units comprising 1,61,522MW power generation capacity.

The remaining are either complying with the standards already or have been decided to be phased out. Regarding PM emissions, the revised plan says that ESP upgradation has to be undertaken in 231 of the 650 units comprising 65,925MW power generation capacity by 2022 in a phased manner now that the PM emission is as per the 2015 standards. The CPCB notice does not talk if the remaining units are already following the PM standards. Regarding NOx emissions, the CPCB notice just mentions that the MoP letter suggested that various ways will have to be employed for bringing down NOx levels to 2015-standards, wherever needed, by 2022.

Timelines for employing pollution control measures might be brought down further

The CPCB notice mentions that the timelines will be reviewed further after three months and will be brought down further, considering the ‘location-specificity’ of the power plant, whether it is located in a critically polluted area and its closeness to a habitation or urban area.



Revised action plan for thermal power plants

415 units need to bring down SO2 levels - 1 unit by 2018, 8 units by 2019, 55 units by 2020, 172 units by 2021, 178 units by 2022, 1 unit plan not received yet

231 units need to bring down PM levels - 1 unit by 2018, 2 by 2019, 28 by 2020, 97 by 2021, 94 by 2022, 9 units of 1,400MW capacity by 2022

NOx levels need to be brought down by 2022 wherever and whenever required