HYDERABAD: With the Congress gradually raising the ‘political heat’ in the state by holding a series of agitations and meetings on people’s issues, the ruling TRS too has decided to go to people with renewed vigour so as to sound the bugle for the next Assembly elections.The pink party’s leadership, which has already decided to hold caste-wise public meetings from March to publicise the welfare schemes being implemented for BCs, now plans to hold public meetings district-wise to beat the drum for government schemes.

According to sources, TRS boss and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to hold public meetings in all the 31 districts in order to activate the party cadres for the next Assembly elections. Some of the proposed public meetings will be addressed by the chief minister and others by his son and minister KT Rama Rao.“As there is a talk that the Narendra Modi government might go for simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies in September/October next year, the CM wants the party leaders not to be lax in propagating his government’s achievements.

He, therefore, asked all the ministers, senior leaders and MPs to make preparations for holding a series of public meetings across the state,” a senior TRS leader disclosed and hinted that the process of organising the public meetings district-wise might begin after the Sankranti festival. At these meetings, the pink brigade will highlight the welfare measures introduced for each section of society.

The way the Congress has suddenly increased its pace of organising agitations and holding meetings on government’s alleged failures and people’s issues has led to a wide debate within the ruling party. As Congress leaders are making all-out attempts to unite anti-government forces and opposition parties with the sole aim of defeating the TRS in the next Assembly polls, Chandrasekhar Rao does not want to take chances hereafter. Hence his direction to his party leaders to organise public meetings in each district to refute the charges made by the Congress against the government as well as to publicise the government’s achievements such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Asara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, irrigation projects and novel welfare schemes for BCs and others.

Sources said that as the Congress is primarily targeting the government over farmers issues and unemployment situation, the chief minister told his party men that instead of holding press conferences in Hyderabad, all the TRS leaders should tour their respective constituencies to tell people about the government’s achievements. The TRS leadership has decided to hold public meetings with people from Yadava, Mudiraj, Gangaputra, Nayee Brahmin, Rajaka and Goud communities in each Assembly constituency and at mandal headquarters to drive the point home that the government has done much for each community.

Strategy for next Assembly polls

TRS to hold public meetings district-wise in order to publicise welfare schemes.

Meetings to be organised with BCs caste-wise like Yadavas, Rajakas and Gouds.

Assembly constituency-wise meetings to be organised with farmers and women.

Party leaders and cadres asked to be more active on social media and to trash the charges of Congress on alleged torture of dalits in Sircilla, implementation of 12 pc reservation for Muslims and STs, and unemployment.

‘Operation Akarsh’ to woo more senior leaders of Congress into TRS in segments where the pink party does not have strong leaders.

KTR wonders if Rahul will pull up Revanth

Hyderabad: In the wake of high-decibel verbal war between Health Minister C Laxma Reddy and Congress Party leader A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday sought an action against Kodangal MLA by the Congress Party high command for his recent “caustic and offensive” remarks made at the Health Minister. “It is for Rahul Gandhi Ji or Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu to respond to this cheap and downright ridiculous utterances towards cabinet minister in TS,” KTR tweeted.

The IT Minister posted this tweet while reacting to a video posted by a netizen in which Revanth was using an offensive language against the Health Minister. A few hours later, Revanth tweeted, “Before seeking action against me, the IT Minister should clarify whether he would appreciate the unparliamentary language used by his Cabinet colleague against me, soon after the success of Jadcherla Garjana public meeting organised by the Congress.”