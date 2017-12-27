HYDERABAD: In a relief to MRPS’ founding president Manda Krishna Madiga, the Secunderabad trial court granted him conditional bail on Tuesday. Madiga, along with his supporters, were arrested on Dec 17 while trying to take out the “Chalo Tank Bund” or “Madiga Million March” protest. MRPS has backed out of the proposed State-wide bandh call given for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the lower court granted conditional bail directing the MRPS leader to appear before the Ramgopalpet and Kharkhana police stations once in two days. However, due to procedural delays, Manda Krishna’s release did not happen today and he will be released only on Wednesday.