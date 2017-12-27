WARANGAL: With no major opposition party taking a clear-cut stand on contesting the byelection to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC) in Division No 44, the poll arena, as of now, looks hazy. The seat fell vacant following the death of TRS corporator Anishetty Murali.Polling is scheduled to be held on January 9 and counting of votes on January 11. Filing of nominations will begin on December 27 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 30.

While the TRS wants all the political parties to support its candidate for the reason that the seat was held by it, the BJP appears to be firm on contesting the poll. As for the Congress, which had announced earlier that it would enter the fray, is now in a dilemma after the slain TRS corporator’s wife Sarita, a TRS’ nominee, along with her children, met district Congress leaders and appealed to them not to contest the poll but support her. Meanwhile, the TDP had already declared its support to TRS.