HYDERABAD: The decision of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum brought relief to a city-based doctor after years of alleged harassment at the hands of a bank’s collection agents with respect to a sum of money fraudulently siphoned off from his credit card.Even though the plea from 2011 was earlier dismissed by Hyderabad District Consumer Redressal Forum in October 2013, the State Forum has asked the respondent, ICICI bank Begumpet, to restrain from using men and force in demanding the lost money from the petitioner and follow due procedure of law to trace the fraudster and recover the money.

According to the complainant, Dr S Praveen Kumar, a physiotherapist from Chikkadpally, his credit card statement in September 2011 showed three transactions, which he was unaware of. While Kumar claimed that money was fraudulently siphoned off his card, the bank maintained that it was impossible to use the card without the user’s knowledge and held Kumar responsible for the money lost.

Justice BN Rao Nalla, forum president and Patil Vithal Rao, judicial member noted that the bank admitted that the transaction was done fraudulently by a third party and said that it was still unknown how the bank changed the customer’s mobile phone number without his knowledge.

It said that the bank should trace the fraudster and recover the money.