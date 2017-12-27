HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao has decided to take the tech route to monitor the progress of the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) on a daily basis. The irrigation department has decided to supply water from Kaleshwaram from June for Kharif season. In order to accomplish the task, Harish Rao, at an on-the-spot review of the progress of the work on Tuesday, directed the officials to send updates on WhatsApp daily. “Send me the progress of works on a daily basis. Send the previous day’s progress promptly at 9 am everyday in WhatsApp group,” he directed the engineers.

For this, all the executive engineers up to chief engineer working for Kaleshwaram created a WhatsApp group.Harish Rao began his three-day tour of Kaleshwaram on Monday and made an on-the-spot assessment of the works. From Monday night to wee hours of Tuesday, he inspected the three barrages that were coming up as part of the Kaleshwaram project. Later, he stayed at the Sundilla barrage site for the night.



At a review meeting on Tuesday, Harish Rao enquired about the progress of the construction of three barrages, three pump houses and other related works. The three pumps will be fixed in March, April and June.He said they were planning to fix two lifts on both sides of the Sundilla barrage and provide irrigation water to fields situated on the both sides of the barrage. People of backward districts pinned hopes on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for completion of KLIS. “Fulfil the aspirations of the people by completing the project works by the end of May,” he told the officials.

According to official sources, a 139 MW motor will be fixed at Ramadugu for lifting 2 tmcft of Godavari water every day, and the trial run will begin soon. The water so pumped will reach Mid-Manair. Harish Rao wanted the officials to complete the work by May 31 so as to supply water to farms from June.

Local officials were shell-shocked for a while over the minister’s surprise visit to the project site but the local police managed to take some security measures for the minister. Harish Rao said he would visit the place again for three days from January 17.

Technology saves the day

 EEs will update the progress of works everyday on WhatsApp

 Harish Rao will get the updates by 9 am daily

 At Sundilla barrage, 5,000 cubic metres of concrete work is going on

 The minister will get an update on the work done on the previous day

 If the progress is poor, the minister will examine the site

 2 lakh bags of cement is being used for the entire project everyday

 The use of cement bags too will indicate the progress of work