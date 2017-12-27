MANCHERIAL: Tension between Adivasis and Lambadas, which had almost abated following weeks of violent clashes, showed signs of a flare-up after an Adivasi man was allegedly beaten up by Lambadas for refusing them water from a pond.Following the attack, sources said that Adivasis rushed to the Lambada tanda, but the group involved in the incident had fled their houses. Few huts of Lambadas were set on fire by the Adivasis before police rushed to the spot. Police personnel were deployed to prevent further escalation of violence.

Bheem Rao, who initially was given first aid at Jannaram hospital, was rushed to Mancherial government hospital.The Adivasi leaders alleged that Lambadas were knowingly trying to divert water for irrigation even as forest officials themselves allotted the pond for fish cultivation. DCP Venugopal Rao visited the spot and enquired into the situation.

Meanwhile, Adilabad SP Vishnu S Warrier on Tuesday said the Special Investigation Team has collected evidences against persons involved in Utnoor violence. The SP instructed his men to take action against people spreading rumours on dispute between Adivasis and Lambadas during a video conference at Utnoor DSP office.

Retaliation?

In another incident, unidentified persons beat up and forcefully administered poison to a man in Thiripelli colony in Adilabad on Monday. The victim has been identified as Soyam Baliram, a native of Dantanpelli. Adivasis alleged that Lambadas were involved in the incident. The incident created tension in the Jannaram mandal after two days of peace between the communities. District collector RV Karnan and DIG P Pramod Kumar monitored the situation.