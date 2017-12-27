JAGTIAL : In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl studying in class VIII was allegedly raped by the friend of his elder brother and another person. The entire incident was filmed by the accused. The incident took place two days back but came to light only on Monday night after the girl told about it to her parents.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Maithapur in Raikal manal on December 24. Jagtial DSP K Bhadraiah said the girl went to school in Raikal to attend a private function and after school hours, she called her brother to pick her up. The brother said he was busy and that he will send his friend (a minor) to pick her back to home.

The boy’s friend, a minor, went to the school on a bike and picked the girl and when they were returning back to Maithapur, the boy’s friend, Vijay (19) met him. The duo then forcibly took the girl to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.The duo recorded the sexual assault in their smart phone and threatened to upload the video on social media if she complains about their act to anyone. Later, they dropped the girl at home.However, the victim told her parents on Monday night about the sexual assault and the accused filming the assault. Raikal police registered a case on Monday night.