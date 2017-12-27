SANGAREDDY: Though officials have begun preparations for the panchayat elections as the tenure of the sarpanches is to end in seven months, the State government might have some other plans.

Officials have sent the information sought by the election commission and government. There are 4,718 wards under 475 village panchayats and the calculation for the required ballot boxes and staff for them have completed, they said. The tenure of the sarpanches will end on July 30 and there are chances that elections notification could be released in January. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on many occasions, had announced that thandas with population of 500 and suburbs will be formed as panchayats and that elections will be held simultaneously.

As per officials, there are 475 village panchayats and new 120 village panchayats and 1,600 wards could be formed. Officials said that villages associated to panchayats may be transformed into new panchayats. On one side government announced formation of new panchayats and on the other side, it is planning to merge surrounding villages into municipalities in Sangareddy, Zahirabad and others. A TRS leader said that major village panchayats which are mandal headquarters are to be transformed into Nagara panchayats. Hence, there are less chances of conducting elections soon.