HYDERABAD: A special postal cover was released on Tuesday on the occasion of the celebration of 70 years in the art of mimicry by Padmasri Dr Nerella Venu Madhav. It was released by chief postmaster-general of Telangana Circle Brig. B Chandrashekar, IPoS, at the GPO.Chandrashekar said that it was very rare to release special covers on living legends. This is a great tribute to Venu Madhav for his contribution to the art of mimicry.

