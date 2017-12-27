MANCHERIAL: Tension between Adivasis and Lambadas in the Agency areas of erstwhile Adilabad district, which witnessed a series of violent clashes in the past few weeks, showed signs of a flare-up after a group of Lambadas allegedly beat up an Adivasi who was guarding a pond in Jannaram mandal. According to reports, the Adivasis were using a local pond in Kothapet to cultivate fish.

After tension between the groups escalated, Adivasis started guarding the pond at nights to avoid any sabotage — like mixing of poison in water. On Monday night, Siddam Bheem Rao was guarding the pond when four Lambadas came there to allegedly draw water for irrigation. Bheem Rao objected to it. There was an altercation following which he was beaten up.