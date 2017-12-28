Adilabad records lowest temp at 3.5 degrees
By Express News Service | Published: 28th December 2017 03:06 AM |
Last Updated: 28th December 2017 07:50 AM | A+A A- |
ADILABAD: Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 3.5 degress Celsius on Wednesday. The hilly regions like Kerameri recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius. Metrological scientist at Agriculture Research Station, Sridhar Chown said the temperature dropped from 7 degrees Celsius to 3.5 degree Celsius . It is the lowest recorded temperature till know in this year. In 2014, 3.9 degree Celsius was the lowest temperature recorded in the district. The mercury levels usually starts falling from mid-December every year. But this year, there is sharp fall in the temperature, which is surprising, he added.