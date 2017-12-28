HYDERABAD:Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is said to be furious at the delay in implementing his orders by some secretaries in the Secretariat. Though he issued orders on certain matters, it is observed that while implementing those decisions there has been undue delay on the part of secretaries. As a result, according to highly placed sources, chief secretary SP Singh has issued directions to secretaries recently ordering them not to take much time to implement decisions taken by CM.

He further issued a circular memo in which he recalled that as per Para 34 of Secretariat Instructions, it is duty of the secretary concerned to ensure that orders passed in circulation are issued within a week, except in cases where the case has to be circulated to other departments before issuance of orders and the Minister concerned is informed of the progress of the case. Even in cases involving inter-departmental consultations, orders should be issued within 15 days, he recalled.

In spite of these instructions, it was brought to the notice of the CM that in some cases considerable delay had been noticed in the issue of orders after the files were approved in circulation, the memo stated. “When the CM gives a direction for issue of orders in a particular case and circulates the file, after issuance of orders, for post facto approval, the department concerned has to feel the urgency and (it should) issue orders as expeditiously as possible obtaining the information, if any that is required, through telephonic messages or e-mail. If there is any legal/financial hurdle in issuing orders, the officer concerned in the CMO should be informed of the same so as to brief the CM.

It has also been observed that in many such cases, the same lack of seriousness is being exhibited by the heads of departments of the Secretariat and commissionerates/directorates,” chief secretary Singh said in his circular memo. “All the special chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries of departments are, therefore, requested to ensure that as soon as orders in circulation are passed, orders in the matter should be issued immediately and not to give scope for lapses and to act upon the instructions of the CM conveyed by the designated officers of the CMO with promptness and alertness. They are also instructed to issue similar directions to the HoDs concerned,” Singh added.

What is the provocation?

According to sources, the Chief Minister’s orders have not been implemented promptly by the education department. Besides this, several senior IAS officers are not responding properly to the directives issued by the junior IAS officers working in the chief minister’s office (CMO). This is causing the delay in implementing the orders of the Chief Minister.