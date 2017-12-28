MANCHERIAL:Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal visited Medplus Hospital in Mancherial to inquire the health condition of Siddam Bheem Rao, who was injured in an attack by unidentified persons and collected information about the incident on Tuesday. On Monday night, Bheem Rao was guarding a pond in Jannaram mandal, when Lambadas came there to withdraw water for irrigation. When Bheem Rao objected to it, there was an altercation and he was allegedly beaten up. However, the CP said that Bheem Rao in a statement said that the attack may be the handiwork of teak smugglers, as he had passed on information about the smuggling to forest officials.

