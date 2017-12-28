HYDERABAD:Reacting to the shifting of the venue of the 105th Indian Science Congress from Osmania University to Manipur University, Osmania University vice-chancellor S Ramachandram has termed the development a disappointment and said that OU has weathered such setbacks and come a long way to be ranked among the top universities nationally and internationally.

In a statement released to the media here on Wednesday, he claimed, “Preparations were in an advanced stage and we could have conducted the event without any glitches.” Ironically, the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) has laid the blame on a mail sent by Ramachandram to it saying that the university was not in a position to host the 105th ISC and sought its postponement.Even as students protested on the campus demanding that the VC should own moral responsibility and resign, Ramachandram advised in his statement that the students and faculty should move on and focus on academics.

ABVP BANDH TODAY

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Wednesday declared bandh of all universities in the state on Thursday on the issue. Blaming the Telangana government for the ISC debacle, the student body raised the question as to why the state government did not show the same enthusiasm to host ISC which it showed for hosting the recent Global Entrepreneurship Summit. It also said that the change of venue of the Science Congress from OU to Manipur University was a reflection of neglect the Telangana government showed to higher education and universities in the state.