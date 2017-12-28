HYDERABAD:While permitting the state government to retain possession of the land allotted for proposed construction of ‘Christian Bhavan’ at Yapral village, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday made it clear to the government not to make any constructions on the subject land until further orders to be delivered by the single judge. In this regard, the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G Shyam Prasad modified the order of the single judge while dealing with an appeal by the state government.

On Wednesday, Telangana advocate general D Prakash Reddy told the court that the government had resumed the subject land only after having panchanama, last year. The petitioners had failed to respond to the notices issued by the authorities concerned. The subject land was resumed in accordance with law. Not taking these submissions into consideration the single judge passed the order for handing over the subject land to the petitioners. At present, these lands were in possession of the government, the AG added.

Recently, the single judge passed the order directing the authorities not to go ahead with the proposed construction of ‘Christian Bhavan’ and to handover the petitioners the subject land. The judge granted this interim order in a petition by M Gangavathi and two others from Medchal seeking directions to restrain the authorities not to interfere with their possession and not to make any constructions on the subject land.