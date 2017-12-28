HYDERABAD: The 105th Indian Science Congress will be conducted at Manipur University, Imphal tentatively between March 15 and 23.The organisers were forced to reschedule after Osmania University, which was supposed to conduct the event on January 3-7, said it would not be able to host it this year.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of Indian Science Congress Association in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Just two weeks before the scheduled event in Hyderabad, that was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISCA announced the congress was being postponed.It cited an email sent by OU Vice Chancellor S Ramachandram saying the university was “not in a position” to host the event due to “certain issues”.Around 13,000 participants had registered for the conference, including 200 foreign scientists and 10 Nobel laureates.

“Within six days of announcing our decision to postpone the congress, around 7 universities across the country expressed interest in hosting the event,” said ISCA general secretary Gangadhar. He said that not just the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University but the Chief Minister and Governor of Manipur too expressed interest in hosting the event.