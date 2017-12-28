HYDERABAD:State industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to participate in the World Economic Forum’s annual summit to be held at Davos in Switzerland in January.The WEF considered the successful conduct of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) and the flow of investments to Telangana, and invited Rao to the summit, according to a press release from the Minister’s office here on Wednesday.

KTR will participate in the WEF’s deliberations to take place on January 23 to January 26. Every year, around 2,500 businesspersons, political leaders and economists participate in the summit. This is the first time a Minister from Telangana is invited. The WEF also stated in its communication to Rama Rao that it was delighted to invite a Minister from Telangana which stood first in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings.

According to the press release, KTR will interact with CEOs and chairpersons of various companies and invite them to invest in Telangana, especially Hyderabad. He will present the TS-iPASS, the industrial policy of the State, to the investors and explain the opportunities and climatic conditions conducive to investments in Telangana. State’s resident commissioner in Delhi Arvind Kumar, principal secretary (industries) Jayesh Ranjan and other officials will accompany him to Davos. It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the World Economic Forum meeting held at Dalian in China in 2015.