SURYAPET:People go missing... In Telangana, even sheep do. But, Suryapet saw a new low when a plaque installed to mark the proposed integrated collector complex vanished.The foundation stone for the collector complex was laid by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on October 12. While the construction works for the complex never took off, three months later, the complex stands stripped off of the sole reminder of its existence - the steel plaque.

Made of stainless steel, the plaque was reportedly stolen by some small-time crook and sold to a scrap dealer at a paltry sum less than `100. The scrap dealer, who was apparently warned by locals that possessing a government property could land him in trouble, handed it over to the local police, which in turn, returned it to the Roads & Buildings department.“The person who stole the plaque reportedly sold it to a scrap dealer. It was handed over to police, which returned it to the department concerned,’’ an official said.

However, the R&B department officials narrated an entirely different story. When contacted, the R&B officials said the plaque was never stolen. “The plaque was worth `55,000. We found that some miscreants had tried to peel it off from the foundation wall and thus we removed it and kept it in our office,’’ R&B executive engineer, Suryapet, Yadagiri claimed.He also said that the tender process was over and the department was waiting for the design of the complex to be finalised. “We will complete the construction within the stipulated time period,’’ he said.

Courting controversy

The CM had decided to construct new collectorate buildings in all the new districts. Suryapet administration had proposed govt lands at Nallacheruvu, Imampet and private land at Kudakuda village for the project. However, there were allegations that the land was select to benefit some ruling party leaders