HYDERABAD: TRS MP K Kavitha found fault with the Centre for not bifurcating the Hyderabad High Court, even four years after the division of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh State.

Kavitha and other TRS MPs, while demanding a separate High Court for Telangana, trooped into the Well of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Despite repeated requests from Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the TRS members continued to protest in the Well of the House and disrupted the proceedings in the House.Later, Kavitha made it clear that they will stall the Parliament proceedings as long as their demand is not met.

Earlier, when the TRS MPs trooped into the Well of the House and were displaying placards demanding setting up of a High Court for Telangana, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that he would convey their demand to the Law Minister.Later, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he would give a statement on the issue in the House on Thursday.