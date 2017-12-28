HYDERABAD:Telangana government employees have raised objections to the State Advisory Committee’s procedure to finalise the seniority list of deputy collectors.Recently, the committee has decided to allocate 536 deputy collectors between AP and TS after finalisation of a seniority list.

“We request that till finalisation of the seniority list from serial number 1 to 536 among the deputy collectors as on June, 2014, the tentative allocation between the states should not be taken up ,” TGO leader and MLA V Srinivas Goud said. He said the authorities who did the present tentative allocation had refrained from making tentative allocation basing on the seniority list.

The officials waited three years to decide on allocation for want of seniority list. Now it was done haphazardly with only partial seniority list, he alleged.“We, therefore, request for equity of justice to all deputy collectors,” he said and added that he would take up the matter with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.The row started when AP employees were allegedly given priority in fixing the seniority list which would deny promotions to deputy collectors of TS origin.