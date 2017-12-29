HYDERABAD: Hyderabad district collector Yogita Rana took notice of the news story published in these columns, about pregnant women forced to sleep on floors at Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj. A letter was sent by District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) of Hyderabad, stating that ‘District collector endorsed on the paper clipping’ published in this newspaper on December 6, and sought remarks from the hospital authorities, to be sent to the district collector.

It was reported that while there are 52 beds in Antenatal ward of the hospital , more than 100 patients are admitted there forcing many to share beds or sleep on floors. Though temperature dipped to 12-14 degrees in the past few days, the situation still continues. On Thursday too, patients were seen sharing beds in the Antenatal ward. A pregnant woman from Jadcherla, admitted 20 days ago due to hypertension, was seen sharing bed with another pregnant woman.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr S Nagamani said that the issue can be resolved only if more staff are recruited. She said that they managed to make space in ground floor to open an Anemia Ward, High Risk Pregnancy Ward and Induction ward.“If the wards are opened, then pregnant women suffering from health issues will be admitted in High Risk Pregnancy ward and Anemia ward, those set to deliver will be admitted in Induction Ward. However, unless staff are recruited, we cannot open the wards,” said Dr Nagamani.